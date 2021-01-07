FarEye to hire 200 people this year

Logistics management platform FarEye on Thursday said it will hire about 200 people for tech and non-tech functions across regions including India and the US.

The company has also undertaken its maiden ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) liquidation programme worth USD 739,000 (about Rs 5.4 crore).

''We are currently hiring for about 200 positions in tech and non-tech functions including in US, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific) and India regions.

''Within tech roles, we are hiring for various levels and roles of developers, automation testing, architect, leadership level in engineering and product teams,'' FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata told PTI.

In non-tech roles, the company is focusing on strengthening its global presence by hiring for leadership roles in sales, business development, partner enablement and marketing team, he added.

With significant wins in the past two quarters, FarEye continues its expansion strategy in the Americas, EMEA and APAC markets with some exceptional wins on the table, FarEye said in a statement.

The company has about 480 employees on its payrolls.

Last year, FarEye raised USD 37.5 million in Series-D funding to expand its intelligent logistics management platform used by DHL, Walmart, Amway, and many other Fortune 500 companies. So far, it has raised a total of USD 50 million in investment.

The ESOPs programme, which was completed last month, allowed eligible employees to liquidate up to 35 per cent of their vested ESOP shares. About five per cent of the company's employees benefited from the programme.

''2020 has been a tough year for all of us. The liquidation programme is a reciprocation for the hard work of our employees. It is a small way of saying thank you to the team as they have been working day in and day out from their homes.

''We announced this liquidation to make employees partners in our success and to ensure they are able to create wealth for themselves and their families,'' Nahata said.

He added that the company will expand its team in 2021 and continue to roll out programmes with similar benefits..

