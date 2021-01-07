Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget: PM Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming Budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVID-19. The Prime Minister will meet economists on Friday to seek their inputs for the next budget, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:37 IST
Budget: PM Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming Budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVID-19. The virtual meeting is being organised by the government think-tank Niti Aayog. It will also be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Top economists and experts who will participate in the meeting include Arvind Panagariya, K V Kamath, Rakesh Mohan, Shankar Acharya, Shekhar Shah, Arvind Virmani and Ashok Lahri. ''The Prime Minister will meet economists on Friday to seek their inputs for the next budget,'' a government official said on condition of anonymity. The upcoming Union Budget is likely to be presented on February 1, 2021. India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 fiscal as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's economy is projected to contract 7.5 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have estimated the contraction at 10.3 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively. The economy contracted by a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Sao Paulo state confirms 78% efficacy of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils Sao Paulo state government confirmed on Thursday that late-stage trials of Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 78, according to remarks by Governor Joo Doria in a news conference on Thursday.Doria also said state-ru...

S.Africa says in advanced vaccine negotiations with J&J

South Africas health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine negotiations with Johnson Johnson were at an advanced stage and that developments will be announced soon. JJ told Reuters it was committed to continuing en...

Haryana records six deaths, 274 fresh virus cases

Haryana on Thursday reported six more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 2,940, even as 274 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,64,161.According to the state Health Departments daily bulletin, the deaths were re...

Govt clears 8 hydropower projects on Indus in Ladakh

The government has cleared eight hydropower projects of 144 MW on the Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh, the highest so far, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.At present, there are several small projects, with a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021