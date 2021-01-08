Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices surge 0.7 pc amid strong global cues

Equity benchmark indices ruled strong during early hours on Friday tracking positive global cues amid hopes of additional fiscal stimulus in the United States and optimism about an economic recovery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:26 IST
Equity indices surge 0.7 pc amid strong global cues
UPL gained by 4.5 pc on Friday morning to Rs 504.35 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ruled strong during early hours on Friday tracking positive global cues amid hopes of additional fiscal stimulus in the United States and optimism about an economic recovery. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 346 points or 0.72 per cent at 48,439 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.76 per cent to 14,244.

Except for Nifty metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma and IT by 1.4 per cent each, and auto by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, agro-chemicals manufacturer UPL added gains of 4.5 per cent at Rs 504.35 per share while Bharat Petroleum Corporation moved up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 402.

Realty major DLF gained by 2.2 per cent to Rs 251.05. The other major gainers were Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, Adani Ports and Tata Motors. However, metal stocks fell with Hindalco losing by 1.5 per cent and Tata Steel by 0.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bharti Airtel too traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to record highs with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States. The upbeat mood came after Wall Street hit record highs a day earlier as markets bet a new Democratic-controlled government will lead to heavy spending and borrowing to support the US economic recovery.

The cheerful mood lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 1 per cent, touching a record high. Seoul's Kospi led the way by moving up 2.8 per cent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei added 1.73 per cent, hitting its highest level since August 1990. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 1.2 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

New research suggests that Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a com...

Initial severity of COVID-19 not associated with later respiratory complications: Study

A new study examines the recovery of lung function and overall wellness in individuals who had varying degrees of COVID-19 severity. Little is known about lung health following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and ...

In Japan, wider COVID-19 curbs heighten double-dip recession risk

Japan is considering whether a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area needs to be extended to other regions as COVID-19 cases rise, a move that would heighten the risk of a double-dip recession for the worlds third-largest econom...

George Clooney says Capitol attack put Trump family 'into the dustbin of history'

Hollywood star George Clooney has condemned the attack on the Capitol Hill in the US by thousands of supporters of Donald Trump saying that the presidents name will now forever be associated with insurrection.According to The Hollywood Repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021