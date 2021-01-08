Left Menu
IESA Technovation Awards 2019-20 lifts the spirits-up for innovation in the ESDM industry

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the country, has today announced its flagship Technovation Award winners for 2019-2020.

08-01-2021
IESA Technovation Awards 2019-20 lifts the spirits-up for innovation in the ESDM industry
India Electronics and Semiconductor Association. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the country, has today announced its flagship Technovation Award winners for 2019-2020. Instituted in 2008, the "IESA Technovation Awards" are one of the most recognized awards in the ESDM ecosystem. Each year IESA Technovation awards recognize and honor some of the most innovative and impactful individuals and organizations for their contributions made to India's ESDM industry.

In the leadership awards category, the Techno-Visionary industry award winner is Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and vice president, Data Platforms Group (DPG) at Intel Corporation; Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi is awarded the Techno-Visionary, Academia award; Professor (Emeritus) A Paulraj, Arogyaswami Paulraj, Stanford University is awarded the Techno-Visionary, Global award; Aruna Sundararajan, Former Secretary, Government of India is awarded the Techno-Visionary, Public Service award and the apex award of Technovation, Sarabhai Award has been awarded to Ajay Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Government of India. In the Startup category, Pathshodh and InnAccel in healtrhcare; Hack Labs in Automation; Acceleron Labs in Compute; EVQPoint in Automotive; Devic Earth in Environment; AlphaIC and InCore in Fabless and SINE is chosen as the best incubator in the ecosystem.

In the MSMEcategory, iWave for Services; Skanray for Electronics Products; Saankhya for Semiconductor Products and Sahasra for Manufacturing. In the Enterprise category, eInfochips for Services; BEL and Genus Power for Electronics Products; AMD for Semiconductor Products; Wistron for Manufacturing.

"At IESA we believe in supporting innovation and the Technovation Awards are a token for recognizing the talent and hard-work of individuals and companies. We are proud to appreciate such determination and to acknowledge these efforts. This year we have good innovation coming to the forefront in various categories especially in healthcare & automation. This surely speaks about our ecosystem, encouraging policies and we applaud the efforts, support the industry and feel this is just the beginning," said Dr Satya Gupta, Chairman, IESA andCEO, Seedeyas Innovations, speaking on the occasion. "It is truly an honor to receive Sarabhai Award at IESA's Technovation Awards. I am thankful to IESA for this recognition. This is the recognition to the Ministry, IT, for the industry that has rallied around the schemes for which we have received amazing response. The next few years look promising and we are just about to come out with a request, an expression of interest for the semiconductor fab and we are ready for the fabless design. We are back in the market soon for more projects for manufacturing of components. Let us make this India's decade in Electronics," said Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY Govt of India, while accepting the Sarabhai Award.

List of winners in various categories of Technovation Awards 2020 This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

