Left Menu
Development News Edition

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST
India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has again brought to the fore the importance of food and livelihood security.

He ''urged the Membership for a permanent solution to Public Stock Holding (PSH) for food security'', the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The comments were made during the final session of India's seventh Trade Policy Review (TPR) which concluded on Friday at the WTO in Geneva.

Wadhawan also informed that India has a stable policy environment with considerably lower applied rates than its WTO commitments.

''While emphasizing that India's trade remedial investigations are conducted in a transparent manner and in accordance with WTO provisions, he also mentioned that only a miniscule fraction of India's imports attract these measure,'' the statement said.

The TPR is an important mechanism under the WTO's monitoring function in which member countries' trade and related policies are examined with an aim to contribute towards improved adherence to WTO rules, while providing constructive feedback to the member under review.

More than 1,050 questions were asked and 53 interventions were made by WTO member countries in the TPR meetings.

Under the global trade norms, a WTO member country's food subsidy bill should not breach the limit of 10 per cent of the value of production based on the reference price of 1986-88.

Apprehending that the full implementation of food security programme may result in breach of WTO cap, India has been seeking amendments in the formula to calculate food subsidy cap.

As an interim measure, WTO members at the Bali ministerial meeting in December 2013 had agreed to put in place a mechanism, popularly called the Peace Clause, and committed to negotiate an agreement for permanent solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...

US Amb to UN to visit Taiwan, China threatens 'heavy price'

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will travel to Taiwan and reinforce the US governments strong and ongoing support for Taipeis international space, a visit China says it firmly opposes and warned that Washington will pay a heavy price fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021