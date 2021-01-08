Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra market cap goes past Rs 1-lakh cr mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:57 IST
Tech Mahindra market cap goes past Rs 1-lakh cr mark
Representative image

Tech Mahindra's market capitalisation went past the Rs 1-lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its stock price on Friday.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at Rs 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE.

Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at Rs 1,050.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.54 per cent to Rs 1,059.95 -- its record high.

With this, the company has become the fifth information technology (IT) firm to enter the Rs 1-lakh crore market capitalisation club.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Tech Mahindra is at the 33rd position in the ranking of top-100 companies by market capitalisation on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most-valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,25,445.59 crore followed by TCS (Rs 11,70,875.36 crore).

The market valuation of Infosys was at Rs 5,58,772.73 crore, HCL Technologies Ltd Rs 2,69,860.43 crore and Wipro Rs 2,45,845.27 crore.

IT stocks were in the limelight on Friday ahead of TCS' results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports

Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will b...

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021