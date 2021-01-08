Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy loses jobs as pandemic pummels restaurants, bars

The U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily stall the recovery from the pandemic. The plunge in nonfarm payrolls reported by the Labor Department on Friday was concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sector, with closures of bars and restaurants accounting for three quarters of the job losses.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:22 IST
WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy loses jobs as pandemic pummels restaurants, bars

The U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, suggesting a significant loss of momentum that could temporarily stall the recovery from the pandemic.

The plunge in nonfarm payrolls reported by the Labor Department on Friday was concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sector, with closures of bars and restaurants accounting for three quarters of the job losses. But with other industries including retail, manufacturing and construction performing better, the economy is unlikely to fall back into recession. Nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief approved by the government in late December will probably provide a backstop.

More fiscal stimulus is expected now that Democrats have gained effective control of the U.S. Senate, boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. There is also optimism the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will be better coordinated under the incoming Biden administration. Congress on Thursday formally certified Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election, hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The employment report is one of the final scorecards delivered during Trump's presidency and stands as a reminder of the tumultuous economic crisis that marked his last months in office.

Payrolls decreased by 140,000 jobs last month, the first decline since April, after increasing by 336,000 in November. The economy has recovered 12.4 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 77,000 jobs would be added in December. COVID-19 cases in the United States have jumped to more than 21 million, with the death toll exceeding 357,000 since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters analysis.

The leisure and hospitality sector lost 498,000 jobs last month, with employment at bars and restaurants tumbling 372,000. There were also decreases in private education jobs and government employment. But retail employment rose by 121,000 jobs. Factories hired 38,000 workers and construction payrolls increased by 51,000 jobs. There were also gains in employment in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, health care and wholesale trade industries.

U.S. stocks opened higher as investors continued to bet on additional government stimulus. The dollar was slightly lower against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell. GROWTH SLOWING

Weak payrolls joined a raft of other soft data on consumer confidence and spending in underscoring the brutal impact of the coronavirus on the economy, which sank into recession in February. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7% in December. It was, however, biased down by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work." Without this misclassification, the jobless rate would have been about 7.3%.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, was unchanged at 61.5%. About 15.8 million people reported they were unable to work because of business closures or failures related to the pandemic, up from 14.8 million in November. With the virus hollowing out lower-wage industries, average hourly earnings surged 0.8% last month after gaining 0.3% in November. The average workweek dipped to 34.7 hours from 34.8 in November.

The economy is believed to have expanded at around a 5% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, with the bulk of the rise in gross domestic product seen coming from inventory investment. It grew at a historic 33.4% pace in the third quarter after shrinking at a 31.4% rate in the April-June period, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports

Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will b...

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021