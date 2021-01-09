Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:52 IST
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

All-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru, a senior official of the airline said.

"All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco," Puri said on Twitter.

The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world.

"Air India's woman power flies high around the world," Puri said.

The inaugural flight AI176 will depart from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and it will land at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...

Reddit Bans forum on Trump

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to supporting and promoting Donald Trump citing repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol. The social news and message board site banned the subreddit group rDonal...

Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000

Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak, while Tokyos new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases on Saturday.Yasutoshi Nish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021