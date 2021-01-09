Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest snowfall in decades. The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:13 IST
Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest snowfall in decades.

The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital. A woman died after she was trapped in her car when a river burst its banks near Malaga, southern Spain, and a homeless person froze to death in the eastern city of Calatayud, authorities said.

"Let's avoid travel and follow the instructions of the emergency services," tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Let's be extremely careful in the face of the storm #Filomena." Aena, which controls the country's airports, said Madrid's Barajas airport, which closed on Friday night, would remain closed for the rest of Saturday. It said at least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, were cancelled, according to Aena.

The State Metereological Agency said it was the biggest snowfall in Madrid since 1971, while José Miguel Viñas, a metereologist from Spanish National Radio, said that between 25 cm and 50 cm (10-20 inches) fell in Madrid, making it the largest snowfall since 1963. Soldiers worked to reach drivers stranded for hours on roads around Madrid. "We continue the rescue of vehicles on the A4, A5, M40 and M607," tweeted the Unit for Military Emergencies, which deployed 147 soldiers.

Patricia Manzanares, who was trapped in her car on the M-40 motorway in Madrid since 7 p.m. on Friday, told RTVE television: "I have been stuck here without water or any other help." The head of the Madrid region's emergency service, Carlos Novillo, appealed for people not to go out in their cars.

"We have worked intensely. We have rescued 1,000 vehicles. We ask for patience, we will reach you all," he said. Madrid and four other regions were on red alert on Saturday as more heavy snowfalls were forecast, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B...

ISL 7: We can expect a very tight game against Chennaiyin FC, says Baxter

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that the match against the Chennaiyin FC will be a tough one but he expects his boys to have a renewed vigour after a win against Kerala Blasters in the last game. Baxter and defender Jacob Tratt att...

23 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Jan 14: Mandaviya

Twenty-three Indian sailors stuck in China will return on January 14, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.The cargo ship MV Jag Anand is set to sail towards Chiba in Japan, Mandaviya said.Our seafarers stuck in China are comin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021