Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn

The trade body warned Gove that introducing some of the world's most complex customs processes with next to no training, implementation time and insufficient capacity left industry "one storm/ COVID event/ boat breakdown" away from having serious supply issues. "This would result in shortages on (Northern Irish) supermarket shelves and factories being starved of materials," RHA Chief Executive Richard Burnett said in the letter.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:18 IST
Northern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn
In a letter sent to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove seen by Reuters, the RHA said some sectors are "struggling enormously" with the new, complex rules just over a week after the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit. Image Credit: ANI

The supply chain between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom is a "boat breakdown" away from collapse as a result of the post-Brexit regulatory border, the UK's Road Haulage Association (RHA) has warned the British government. In a letter sent to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove seen by Reuters, the RHA said some sectors are "struggling enormously" with the new, complex rules just over a week after the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit.

While Britain is no longer part of the EU's single market and customs union, the British-run region of Northern Ireland has a foot in both camps – part of the UK's customs territory but also still aligned with the EU's single market for goods. The new rules have left some shelves empty this week as supermarkets struggle to import fresh goods from Britain and manufacturers have reported Northern Irish-bound trucks being unable to cross the Irish Sea due to difficulties with customs declarations.

The RHA said raw material supply lines from Britain had also been restricted due to the regulatory changes and that factories had already reported serious supply chain issues, including failures to supply retail contracts. The trade body warned Gove that introducing some of the world's most complex customs processes with next to no training, implementation time and insufficient capacity left industry "one storm/ COVID event/ boat breakdown" away from having serious supply issues.

"This would result in shortages on (Northern Irish) supermarket shelves and factories being starved of materials," RHA Chief Executive Richard Burnett said in the letter. Burnett also cautioned that the COVID-19 lockdown that will keep Northern Ireland's hospitality sector and non-essential retailers shut for another month is "simply masking a crisis in the supply chain to foodservice and hospitality."

Gove said on Friday that difficulties in moving goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom will get worse before they get better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...

Rajasthan reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,12,521 including 6,730 active cases.The state has seen 1,098 new recoveries and total recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021