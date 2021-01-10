Left Menu
Development News Edition

India retail king Biyani sees quick OK of Future's $3.4 bln deal despite Amazon dispute

India's Future Group expects swift regulatory approval of its $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets, its chief executive said, even as its warring business partner Amazon.com Inc intensifies efforts to block the deal. They want so many employees to suffer, business to go down?" Amazon also took Future to a Singapore arbitrator, which passed an interim order in October saying the Reliance deal should be halted.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:16 IST
India retail king Biyani sees quick OK of Future's $3.4 bln deal despite Amazon dispute

India's Future Group expects swift regulatory approval of its $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets, its chief executive said, even as its warring business partner Amazon.com Inc intensifies efforts to block the deal. Future and Amazon are at loggerheads over the Indian group's August deal with Reliance Industries Ltd. The U.S. giant alleges the deal breached some of its pre-existing contracts with Future.

A New Delhi court in December dismissed Future's request to restrain Amazon's repeated attempts to get authorities to stall the deal. But the judge left the fate of the transaction with the regulators. "The court has already given their view that every institution can take a view" on the sale, Future Group founder and CEO Kishore Biyani told Reuters in an interview. "So there is no reason why things should be delayed."

Amazon declined to comment on Biyani's remarks. Reliance did not respond to a request for comment. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the market regulator that has been reviewing the deal for months, did not respond to a request for comment.

SEBI and India's stock exchanges could still reject or take more time in approving the deal, which is critical for the survival of Future Retail, whose more than 1,700 outlets were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Future Retail has warned that failure to close the deal could lead to the company's liquidation and job losses for more than 29,000 employees.

"We have restored businesses to a certain extent, but there are challenges," said Biyani, dubbed India's retail king for transforming the country's retailing in recent decades. AMAZON PROTESTS

The outcome of the dispute embroiling Future, Reliance and Amazon is seen shaping India's retail landscape, especially in deciding who will have an upper hand in the groceries market expected to be worth around $740 billion a year by 2024. Following Amazon's 2019 deal with a Future unit, the Indian retailer's groceries and fashion products are offered for sale on Amazon's website, while Future stores also act as local warehouses serving the U.S. giant's food supply chain.

Biyani said he had no intention of changing his business ties with Amazon despite the souring relationship. Criticising Amazon, however, Biyani said he was confused what Amazon wanted to achieve by blocking his deal. "I am disappointed," he said. "What do they want? They want so many employees to suffer, business to go down?"

Amazon also took Future to a Singapore arbitrator, which passed an interim order in October saying the Reliance deal should be halted. Although Future says that order is not binding, the U.S. e-commerce giant is continuing its efforts to block the deal. In a letter on Tuesday, Amazon asked Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE to suspend their review of the deal in light of the ongoing Singapore arbitration.

To buttress its case, Amazon on Dec. 30 shared with the exchanges a confidential 63-page legal opinion signed by a former chief justice of India, Dipak Misra. In the opinion, seen by Reuters, Misra said SEBI or any other statutory authority "cannot ignore" the interim order passed by the arbitrator. Misra and the NSE did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment. BSE declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Republican says Trump committed ''impeachable offenses''

Democrats momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the presidents role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of r...

Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote

A party led by Kazakhstans powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to sweep Sundays parliamentary election, as it has done for decades, with no major opposition groups running in the vote.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicke...

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemi...

Telangana reports 351 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours

Telangana recorded 351 fresh Covid-19 cases, 415 discharges, and two deaths on Saturday. The state Health Department said that the total count for the Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 2,89,784. The tally of discharges and deaths sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021