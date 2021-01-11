Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real generate biggest income among European elite in COVID-hit season

PSG suffered the highest net loss at 125.8 million euros after Ligue 1 was the only top domestic European league that ended its season in April amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 04:31 IST
Soccer-Real generate biggest income among European elite in COVID-hit season

La Liga champions Real Madrid recorded overall income of 681.2 million euros ($832 million) in the 2019-20 season despite an 8% drop in revenue, a study from auditing firm KPMG revealed on Sunday. The Spanish champions' revenues was the highest among the teams that won domestic titles in Europe's six major leagues. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recorded 607.2 million euros, followed by Premier League winners Liverpool (557 million euros) and Ligue 1's Paris St Germain (540.6 million euros).

KPMG's study also included Serie A's Juventus, whose revenue totalled 401.4 million euros and Portuguese Primeira Liga victors Porto who had the lowest revenue of the six champions at 87.3 million euros. The study said all six European domestic champions suffered a decrease in operating revenues due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A crisis almost always provides the opportunity to highlight major failings in the business model and also to drive innovation and evolution," KPMG's global head of sports and the study's author Andrea Sartori said. "So it is encouraging to see football's governing bodies, associations and clubs discussing reforms regarding competitions calendar, cost control measures, alterations to the economics and governance of domestic and European competitions."

With matches cancelled or played behind closed doors from March 2020 onwards, all European champions barring Porto suffered the biggest blow through loss of matchday income, with Real being the hardest hit with 34.9 million euros of losses. Broadcasting income also reduced for all six champions, with Champions League performances playing a role.

Last season's finalists Bayern and PSG both registered a 4% decrease in their TV income, while Porto suffered a 63% drop, mainly due to their failure to qualify for the competition. However, Liverpool (14%), Bayern (4%) and Real (2%) increased their commercial income - the only examples of revenue growth found in the study.

Only German champions Bayern (5.9 million euros) and La Liga's Real (300,000 euros) registered net profits in the 2019-20 season, unlike the 2018-19 campaign when all champions recorded profits. PSG suffered the highest net loss at 125.8 million euros after Ligue 1 was the only top domestic European league that ended its season in April amid the COVID-19 crisis. ($1 = 0.8186 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says leader Kim elected as general secretary of ruling party -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers Party, state media KCNA said on Monday, taking over the title from his late father in a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his po...

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol -lawmaker

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesdays deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday. The Justice ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sources

The United States plans to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, three sources familiar with the matter said, a move that diplomats and aid groups worry could complicate efforts to combat the worlds largest h...

Britain's Sunak says higher interest rates could lift cost of repaying govt debt -report

British minister Rishi Sunak expressed concern that higher interest rates might one day jack up the cost of servicing government debt, in comments published on Sunday. Government borrowing must be held in check as record low interest rates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021