Entries open for 2021 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards

The Awards, run by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT), celebrate primary sector employers who demonstrate exceptional employment practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 08:46 IST
“The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards provide the opportunity to recognise and celebrate outstanding employers who put their staff at the heart of their operations,” says Mr Gillooly. Image Credit: Flickr

Entries are open for the 2021 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards, says Ministry for Primary Industries' Director of Investment, Skills and Performance, Cheyne Gillooly.

"The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards provide the opportunity to recognise and celebrate outstanding employers who put their staff at the heart of their operations," says Mr Gillooly.

"We're on the lookout for employers who go above and beyond by creating productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments for their people.

"2020 was a difficult year for many employers and employees, and this is an opportunity to celebrate the extensive work executed by so many people to keep businesses going."

The Awards are open to all food and fibres sector employers and the businesses that service them. Entries open today and close at 5 pm on 5 February 2021.

Mr Gillooly says good employers are key to attracting, developing, and retaining the skills New Zealand's food and fibres sector needs now, and in the future.

"Our Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential Roadmap sets goals of employing 10 per cent more Kiwis from all walks of life in the primary sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the primary sector workforce over the next four years.

"It also sets the goal of lifting the value of our food and fibre exports by an additional $44 billion over the next 10 years.

"Our food and fibre products continue to be sought by consumers around the world, and we need to ensure New Zealand has the right workforce to meet this demand.

"Employers play a critical role in showing that the food and fibres sector is a great place to work, and where people can build long-term, rewarding careers.

"The Awards are a great way to showcase employers who are creating workplaces that put people first. Having the right environment to nurture and develop workers is critical to the future of our food and fibres sector."

