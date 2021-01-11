Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, China's national health authority said on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:37 IST
China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, China's national health authority said on Monday. The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.

The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team's itinerary. The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

A World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinas national health authority said on Monday. The team was initially aiming to ...

President-elect Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has called for a USD 2,000 stimulus checks to his fellow Americans, arguing that the current USD 6,00 coronavirus relief payment is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.Biden has...

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

By Lee Kah Whye Rapidly digitalising India was ranked highly among Break Out Economies in the third edition of the Digital Evolution Scorecard developed by Tufts Universitys Fletcher School in partnership with Mastercard.Third rank Indonesi...

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry.Indonesias aviation record is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021