Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT: Good news soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

"We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the program back on track," Dr Reza Baqir said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review, which has been pending since early last year.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:12 IST
REUTERS NEXT: Good news soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the country's central bank governor said on Monday. "We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the program back on track," Dr Reza Baqir said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review, which has been pending since early last year. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here http://www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so.

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so....

Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The complaint will be filed against him for non...

Rolling with the changes: Bridgestone America's CEO on leadership now

As first years on the job go, Paolo Ferrari, president, CEO and COO of BridgestoneAmericas, Inc., has certainly had an eventful one.Ferrari joined the tiremaker in January 2020. Within weeks, he found himself having to navigate a new job an...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021