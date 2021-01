REUTERS NEXT: Good news soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the country's central bank governor said on Monday. "We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the program back on track," Dr Reza Baqir said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review, which has been pending since early last year.

