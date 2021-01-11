Left Menu
Dr Reddy's launches generic drug in the US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:25 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Febuxostat tablets, used to treat gout due to high uric acid levels, in the US market.

The company has launched the product, which is a generic version of Teijin Ltd's Uloric tablets, after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA Health, Uloric brand and generic versions had sale of around USD 108 million (about Rs 790 crore) in the US for the most recent twelve months.

The Hyderabad-based firm said its product is available in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in 30 tablets bottle count sizes.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 5,417 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

