Left Menu
Development News Edition

TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking $5.5 billion in damages. The joint liquidators of Stanford International Bank (SIB) allege "negligence and knowing assistance" by TD, Canada's second-biggest lender, in allowing SIB to maintain correspondent accounts, according to a statement filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:32 IST
TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking $5.5 billion in damages.

The joint liquidators of Stanford International Bank (SIB) allege "negligence and knowing assistance" by TD, Canada's second-biggest lender, in allowing SIB to maintain correspondent accounts, according to a statement filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2019. Correspondent banking is the business of providing services to offshore financial institutions. The joint liquidators are Grant Thornton in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands. The trial is scheduled to last three months, a spokesman for one of the plaintiffs' lawyers said.

Stanford is serving a 110-year prison term after being convicted in 2012 of running a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme. "Like everyone else, during the time that Stanford International Bank was a customer of TD, we had no knowledge of, and no reason to suspect, any fraudulent activity was taking place," a TD spokesman said. "TD is not responsible for the fraud committed by Allen Stanford."

TD estimated reasonably possible losses from legal and regulatory actions including the Stanford litigation of between zero and C$951 million ($750 million) as of Oct. 31. Provisions related to legal action will be taken when a loss becomes probable and an amount can be reliably estimated, it said in its 2020 annual report https://www.td.com/document/PDF/ar2020/ar2020-Complete-Report.pdf. The plaintiffs allege that SIB's "exponential" growth from 2002 to late 2008 made it TD's largest correspondent banking customer and a significant source of revenue, claims the Canadian bank has denied.

They are also seeking a full accounting of the revenue and profit from TD's dealings with SIB and a return of those funds to Stanford's investors. In November, a Swiss court ordered Societe Generale SA to surrender $150 million deposited by Stanford, saying it had failed to do proper due diligence. ($1 = 1.2680 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers: Modi.

Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers Modi....

Our scientists, medical experts have taken all precautions to provide our citizens with effective vaccines: PM.

Our scientists, medical experts have taken all precautions to provide our citizens with effective vaccines PM....

Unit 3 of Kakrapar nuclear plant synchronised to grid

The unit 3 of Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant KAPP has been synchronised with the grid, a senior official of the Department of Atomic Energy said on Monday.Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman, Anil Kakoddar, said 15 more such units will f...

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para arrested again

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021