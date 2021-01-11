Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:00 IST
Avenue Supermarts shares close flat

Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed flat on Monday after rising nearly 6 per cent in early trade on reporting an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock, which jumped 5.47 per cent to Rs 3,130.05 -- its one-year high during the day -- on BSE, finally closed at Rs 2,979.75, up 0.41 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed with 0.19 per cent gain at Rs 2,973 after rallying 5.71 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 3,137 during the day.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 446.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 384.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.77 per cent at Rs 7,542 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 6,808.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

