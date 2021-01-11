Left Menu
UK police need to enforce mask wearing in stores - retail sector says

The British retail sector said on Monday enforcing the wearing of face masks in stores to limit the spread of COVID-19 is the responsibility of the police and that retailers needed their support.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:28 IST
The British retail sector said on Monday enforcing the wearing of face masks in stores to limit the spread of COVID-19 is the responsibility of the police and that retailers needed their support. The British government is concerned about the spread of the pandemic in supermarkets with people breaching rules by not wearing face coverings.

But industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said it was not supermarkets' job to enforce the rules. "While enforcement of face coverings is the responsibility of the police, retailers continue to do what they can to encourage their use throughout stores," Andrew Opie, the BRC's Director of food & sustainability said.

"Sadly, this has led to a sharp rise in incidents of violence and abuse against shop workers, which is why it is essential police support the work being done by retailers."

