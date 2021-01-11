IOC refuels first all-women crew flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru

IOC refuels first all-women crew flight from San Francisco to BengaluruPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:52 IST
When AI 176, a Boeing 777 of Air India, touched down at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport in the early hours of Monday, it was making history on several counts.
The flight was the inaugural long-haul service of Air India from San Francisco to Bengaluru, connecting the Silicon Valleys of the US and India. The flight flew trans-Atlantic over the North Pole for over 17 hours non-stop, covering one of the longest air distances in the world.
More importantly, the flight was piloted by an all-women crew on the flight deck.
The maiden return service of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco was refuelled by IndianOil Aviation Service at Bengaluru, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
San Francisco welcomes first non-stop Air India flights to Bangaluru
All-woman cockpit crew to fly historic inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight: Puri
AI's all-women cockpit crew takes off on historic San Francisco-Bengaluru flight
Civil Aviation Minister hails all-women Air India crew on inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight