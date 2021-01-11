Left Menu
IOC refuels first all-women crew flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:52 IST
IOC refuels first all-women crew flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

When AI 176, a Boeing 777 of Air India, touched down at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport in the early hours of Monday, it was making history on several counts.

The flight was the inaugural long-haul service of Air India from San Francisco to Bengaluru, connecting the Silicon Valleys of the US and India. The flight flew trans-Atlantic over the North Pole for over 17 hours non-stop, covering one of the longest air distances in the world.

More importantly, the flight was piloted by an all-women crew on the flight deck.

The maiden return service of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco was refuelled by IndianOil Aviation Service at Bengaluru, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said in a statement.

