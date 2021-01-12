Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lonza plant in Switzerland starts making ingredients for Moderna COVID shot

Contract drugmaker Lonza said on Monday it has begun manufacturing ingredients for Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine from the first of three new Swiss production lines and expects the initial batch to be ready by month's end. Last May, Lonza won a contract to manufacture active ingredients for Moderna's mRNA vaccine, which now has approval in the United States, the European Union and in Britain, among other nations.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:39 IST
Lonza plant in Switzerland starts making ingredients for Moderna COVID shot

Contract drugmaker Lonza said on Monday it has begun manufacturing ingredients for Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine from the first of three new Swiss production lines and expects the initial batch to be ready by month's end.

Last May, Lonza won a contract to manufacture active ingredients for Moderna's mRNA vaccine, which now has approval in the United States, the European Union and in Britain, among other nations. Moderna plans to produce at least 600 million doses in 2021, with Lonza responsible for ingredients sufficient for two-thirds of that amount at combined U.S. and Swiss facilities. Large-scale U.S. manufacturing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, began last year, with production from the new lines in Visp, Switzerland, starting now.

"Lonza has installed three production lines in Visp, Switzerland and we have started manufacturing the drug substance for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine from the first line," the company said in a statement. "The two remaining lines will come on-line sequentially during Q1 2021 as planned," Lonza added. "We expect the first batch by the end of January 2021."

The ingredients, once ready, will be deep-frozen and sent to Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI, 1,600 kms (994 miles) away in Madrid, Spain, for "fill and finish", to be put in vials and loaded on pallets for eventual distribution to Europe as well as other countries, including Canada. Separately, Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday he expects that nation's drugs regulator swissmedic to approve Moderna's vaccine "very soon", potentially boosting Switzerland's vaccine supply to 1.5 million doses by February.

"The signals are good, I have the impression that it could come very soon," Berset said, while visiting Lonza's Visp site, suggesting the regulatory decision would come within days, not weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory. The announcements by Dow Inc...

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.With infection number...

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon presses ahead with Afghanistan troop drawdown despite law barring it

The U.S. military has not halted a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense told Reuters on Monday, despite a new law prohibiting further reductions without the Pentagon sending Congress an assessment of the risks.C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021