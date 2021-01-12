Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aethereus Consulting Wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in October last year.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:52 IST
Aethereus Consulting Wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the 'SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India' award at the 'Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020' announced in October last year. The APAC partner awards recognize companies which demonstrate an exceptional level of expertise in understanding client requirements to deliver innovative and successful customer experiences across all channels by the implementation of Salesforce Clouds.

Charles Woodall, Salesforce Senior VP, APAC Alliances and Partners congratulated Aethereus on this amazing achievement. He said, ''Aethereus demonstrated a deep understanding of customer requirements, how to implement Salesforce, and how to drive success.''Co-Founder Vijay Gupta, CTO and Head of Alliances at Aethereus, said, ''This is an incredibly proud moment for Aethereus, to have received a Salesforce partner award. We want to thank Salesforce for this recognition and support. We also want to thank our customers for placing their trust in Aethereus and our team for making this happen.''Aethereus worked closely with 20+ SMB customers in the last year to rewire their customer experience using the Salesforce platform successfully. The firm provided:• Innovative solutions to clients in the US, India and ANZ markets combining industry thought leadership and pre-built solution packages.

• Specialization in Salesforce Industries, FSL and Einstein Analytics apart from offering solutions around Sales, Service and Marketing.

Salesforce, Einstein Analytics and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Aethereus is an award-winning consultancy firm headquartered in Pune, India with offices in Texas, USA offering innovative customer-centric solutions to clients across the globe. Aethereus was awarded the prestigious 'SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India' award at the 'Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020' in October, 2020.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

LG on Monday announced a planned partnership with Google to bring the latters cloud gaming service Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year.The company plans to have the new service launched on LG Smart TVs as a ...

Aethereus Consulting Wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in October last ...

Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand's

A large number of crows, mynas andherons were found dead at a village in Jharkhands Dumkadistrict, triggering panic over the possibility of the birdflu outbreak in the area, officials said on Tuesday.District Animal Husbandry Officer Awadhe...

PayPal blocks site that helped raise funds for those who attended Capitol violence

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Monday it had blocked a Christian crowdfunding site, GiveSendGo, after it helped raise funds for people who attended last weeks event in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021