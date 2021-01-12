China says WHO team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Jan. 14

China says WHO team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on Jan. 14Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:03 IST
China said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization's team of international experts to investigate the origin of COVID-19 will fly from Singapore to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 14.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
