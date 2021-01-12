Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:50 IST
Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 3,865 per barrel on Tuesday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.47 per cent, at Rs 3,865 per barrel in 2,621 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.73 per cent to USD 52.63 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.61 per cent up at USD 56.00 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'We should not give up', says Malaysian journalist ahead of court verdict

A Malaysian journalist on trial over comments posted by readers on his news website said on Tuesday reporters should not give up in the face of harassment by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins government, days ahead of an expected verdict in ...

China will give Myanmar some COVID-19 vaccines, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday, as the governments top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.China will continue to provide anti-epidemic material...

Israel expects to start vaccinating children by March, virus chief says

Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe, a top health official said on Tuesday. Vaccinating at a world-record pace, Israel says it aims t...

Rajnath visits Union minister Shripad Naik in Goa hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik, who is admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here after he met with an accident in neighboring Karnataka.Singh arrived at the INS Hansa base in Goa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021