AB 'Always Better series compressor installed at winery in France

Elgi Equipments Limited onTuesday announced the installation of the second AB AlwaysBetter Series oil-free screw air compressor at ChteauOllieux Romanis, a leading producer of premium organic wine,in the French Languedoc region.

The AB Series unit will support the nitrogen blanketingand bottling of the wine.

the ELGi AB series complies with the ISO 8573-1:2010 plusISO 8573-7 compliance norms, ensuring zero traces of microbialcontaminants.

Founded in 1868, Ollieux Romanis is one of the largestprivately owned wineries in the Corbires, spanning 130hectares.

''When selecting an air compressor partner for ourproduction processes, two factors played a critical role inour decision...ie. the highest quality of air at the lowestlifecycle cost.

Ensuring zero risk of oil contamination to meet ourstrict quality standards was of utmost importance for us.

We installed our first ELGi AB Series compressor in timefor the bottling process in March 2020 and it has performedflawlessly.

The AB series ensures oil-free air of the highestquality, in line with our mission to produce high quality,sustainable wine.

Today were delighted to be expanding the systemscapacity by adding a second AB Series unit, the winery ownerPierre Bories said in a statement here.

The choice of two ELGi AB Series oil-free compressorsis aligned with the vineyards goals to improve thesustainability of their processes, he said.

ElGi Compressors Europe Representative Nils Blanchardsaid the AB series units offer customers a no-compromise,oil-free solution at reduced life cycle costs.

They are designed to run at low speeds and can operate athigh ambient temperatures, he said.

