BMW Motorrad India Continues Its Ascent to Success

In the last quarter of 2020 October December, BMW Motorrad grew by over 51 as compared to the same period in 2019.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, In a particularly tough year, BMW Motorrad once again delivered a stellar performance against all odds and became the number one selling premium motorcycle brand.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:18 IST
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

Business Wire India• 2,563 units delivered in 2020.

• Notable annual growth of 6.7% in an exceptionally tough year.

• Striking growth of over 51% in the last quarter.

BMW Motorrad India delivered 2,563 motorcycles to customers in calendar year 2020 (January – December). The premium motorcycle brand posted an unconventional annual growth of 6.7% overcoming difficult market conditions faced by the Indian two-wheeler automotive industry. In the last quarter of 2020 (October – December), BMW Motorrad grew by over 51% as compared to the same period in 2019.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In a particularly tough year, BMW Motorrad once again delivered a stellar performance against all odds and became the number one selling premium motorcycle brand. This hard-earned success came on the back of carefully planned launches, a visionary strategy and most importantly – our relentless focus on what our customers desire. The winning combination of our superior products with outstanding aftersales and attractive financial solutions is the centerpiece of this success. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise." The momentum was primarily driven by the new BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80% in the yearly sales. The new launches garnered tremendous demand all over India, thanks to new added features, extremely attractive pricing and especially designed financial offers.

The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW Motorrad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

