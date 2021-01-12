Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST
Switzerland's drug regulator on Tuesday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, adding a second shot to the country's arsenal against the new coronavirus.
"Following a thorough review of all the submitted data on safety, efficacy and quality, Swissmedic has today temporarily authorised the Moderna vaccine, which is based on an mRNA platform, for use in Switzerland," the regulator said in a statement.
Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- Switzerland
- Moderna
- BioNTech
- Moderna Inc's
ALSO READ
Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day
Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax
Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day, minister says
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 mln COVID shots to Europe by Sept
Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine