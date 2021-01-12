Left Menu
Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST
Switzerland's drug regulator on Tuesday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, adding a second shot to the country's arsenal against the new coronavirus.

"Following a thorough review of all the submitted data on safety, efficacy and quality, Swissmedic has today temporarily authorised the Moderna vaccine, which is based on an mRNA platform, for use in Switzerland," the regulator said in a statement.

Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

