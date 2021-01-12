Portugal's tourism-dependent Algarve suffers its worst year

Businesses in Portugal's tourism-dependent Algarve region made 800 million euros ($970 million) less in 2020 than the year before, a 65% drop, as the coronavirus kept visitors away from its beaches and golf courses and wiped out thousands of jobs. "In 2020, the Algarve had the worst tourism year on record, both in terms of occupancy rates and in terms of economic and business results," the hotel association AHETA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hotel stays fell 75% and the occupancy was 28%, the lowest ever recorded, compared to 63% in 2019. British visitors are Algarve's main source of foreign tourists and in 2019 pumped around 3.2 billion euros into Portugal's economy. In 2020, only 433,000 visited, 1.1 million fewer than the year before.

AHETA said the region's tourism industry would not survive unless the government helped businesses urgently, to allow them to "maintain competitive levels in the recovery phase". In November, the number of registered jobless in the Algarve was up 67% from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8228 euros)

