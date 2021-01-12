Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial production shrinks 1.9 pc in Nov; enters negative zone after 2 months

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.The manufacturing sector -- which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index of industrial production IIP -- recorded a contraction of 1.7 per cent in November 2020, as per data released by the National Statistical Office NSO.Mining sector output too witnessed a decline, shrinking 7.3 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:56 IST
Industrial production shrinks 1.9 pc in Nov; enters negative zone after 2 months

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing sector -- which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index of industrial production (IIP) -- recorded a contraction of 1.7 per cent in November 2020, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Mining sector output too witnessed a decline, shrinking 7.3 per cent. However, power generation grew 3.5 per cent in the month under review.

The IIP had grown by 2.1 per cent in November 2019. Industrial production had plunged 18.7 per cent in March last year following the COVID-19 outbreak and remained in the negative zone till August 2020. With the resumption of economic activities, factory output posted a flat growth of 0.48 per cent in September. The IIP growth for October has been revised upwards to 4.9 per cent from last month's provisional estimates of 3.6 per cent.

The government had imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections on March 25, 2020.

With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement issued in November.

The ministry had also given a disclaimer that it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the data for months preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The manufacturing sector had recorded a growth of 3 per cent in November 2019. Similarly, mining sector output grew 1.9 per cent, but electricity generation shrank by 5 per cent in November 2019.

The output of capital goods, which is a barometer of investment, fell by 7.1 per cent in November 2020 as against a contraction of 8.9 per cent earlier.

Consumer durables output fell by 0.7 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent contraction in November 2019.

Consumer non-durable goods production fell by 0.7 per cent, compared to a growth of 1.1 per cent a year ago.

The IIP for the April-November period has contracted by 15.5 per cent, according to the data. It had registered a flat growth of 0.3 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court extends NCB custody of two held in drug seizure case

A magistrate court here onTuesday extended by three days the Narcotics Control BureausNCB custody of a British national and another accusedarrested in a drugs seizure case.The NCB had on Saturday arrested British nationalKaran Sajnani for a...

MP minister, supporters take away seized machine, vehicle

Madhya Pradesh minister UshaThakur led a group of supporters who barged into a forestdepartment office and forcibly took away an earth movingmachine and a tractor-trolley seized for illegal digging in aprotected area near here, an official ...

Number of Tunisian migrants landing in Italy rose fivefold in 2020

The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores soared fivefold to 13,000 in 2020, a rights group said on Tuesday, citing economic privations in Tunisia that fuel migration in boats across the Mediterranean. Tunisia has come under...

Pfizer has produced more than 70 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses-CEO

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE had produced over 70 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.At the end of the last week of 2020, for exampl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021