Britain's Asda says customers must wear face covering to enter stores

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:23 IST
Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said on Tuesday customers who refuse to wear a face covering without a valid medical reason will be denied entry to its stores.

Asda followed market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons in making the policy change, which comes after a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

