Britain's Asda says customers must wear face covering to enter stores

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said on Tuesday customers who refuse to wear a face covering without a valid medical reason will be denied entry to its stores.

Asda followed market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons in making the policy change, which comes after a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain.

