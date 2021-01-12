Left Menu
Guj: Retired govt staffer booked in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:51 IST
A case was registered againsta retired Gujarat government employee on Tuesday for allegedlyamassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1 crore over aperiod of eight years, an official from the Anti-CorruptionBureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB office in Tapi district registered an offenceagainst R K Thakor, a retired field assistant (class-3) ofnow-defunct state government entity Gujarat Land DevelopmentCorporation (GLDC), the official said.

The ACB had initiated an inquiry against Thakor sometime back after receiving an application alleging that he hadamassed a lot of wealth and bought properties from his illegalincome, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had amasseddisproportionate assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, around 137 percent in excess to his legal income over a period of eightyears, the official said.

As against his legal income of Rs 76.19 lakh between2009 and 2017, Thakor had invested or spent Rs 1.78 croreduring this period and had deposited Rs 29.17 lakh in cash inhis bank accounts during this period, it was stated.

The state government permanently shut down the GLDC in2018 after several of its employees, including some seniorofficials, were caught in corruption cases.

The ACB has so far booked 17 employees of the GLDC,including two class-1 officers, in disproportionate assetscases and unearthed assets worth Rs 39.77 crore amassed bythem.

