First consignment of COVID vaccines for Assam, Meghalaya reaches Guwahati

The first consignment of 2.40lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccine for Assam and Meghalaya landedat the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airporthere on Tuesday, an official said.

A freighter ferried 20 large boxes, weighing over 730kg and containing 2,40,000 vaccine doses, from Pune toGuwahati via Kolkata, Airports Authority of India North EastRegion's Executive Director M Suresh said.

Out of the 20 boxes, 17 are for Assam and three forMeghalaya. Each box has 12,000 doses of vaccine.

The boxes were handed over to the representatives ofthe health department of both the state governments within thestipulated nine minutes of arrival, Suresh said.

The LGBI Airport has been marked as the nodal point ofdistribution of vaccine for the North East and it is equippedto transport COVID-19 vaccines to the regional states.

''We will fully cooperate with all the agencies intimely distribution of the vaccine through air cargo. Ourcargo wing at Guwahati has readied up its infrastructure andmarked pick up points for effective and smooth flow of theconsignment'', he added.

The AAI in coordination with stakeholders willeffectively deliver vaccine doses to all state governments,Suresh said.

Airport Director Ramesh Kumar said that it was a proudmoment for the LGBI Airport to have received the first batchof COVID vaccine for North East India.

