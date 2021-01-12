Left Menu
Development News Edition

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaches Patna

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:25 IST
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaches Patna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of 54,900vials of Covishield vaccines landed at the Jay Prakash NarayanInternational Airport here on Tuesday, four days ahead of thelaunch of a nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

A SpiceJet flight (SG757) carrying the vaccines fromthe Serum Institute of India facility in Pune landed at theairport at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, a press release issued by theState Health Society (SHS) here said.

''Made in India 54,900 vials of Coronavirus vaccineCovishield reached Patna. People in Bihar will be vaccinatedfrom January 16 (2021),'' Bihars Health minister Mangal Pandeytweeted.

Each vial contains 10 doses of the vaccine, the SHSrelease said.

Besides the health minister, health departmentsPrincipal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and SHS Executive DirectorManoj Kumar were present at the airport here to receive theconsignment.

The first batch of vaccines was taken in refrigeratedvans to the State Vaccine Store at Nalanda Medical College andHospital (NMCH) here.

The central government had on January 9 announced thelaunch of COVID-19 vaccination drive that will begin fromJanuary 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crorehealthcare and frontline workers.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister NarendraModi reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine preparedness.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centralgovernment, a person will be given two doses of the vaccine.

The person will be administered the second dose after 28 daysof the first shot.

It will be the responsibility of the districtconcerned to preserve and protect the vaccine for the next 28days, the press release said.

Asserting that the vaccine is completely safe foreveryone as it has been approved after following due process,it said that the government has planned to provide vaccines toeveryone in a phased manner.

The availability of anaphylaxis kit (to treat an acutelife-threatening allergic reaction) and AEFI (adverse eventfollowing immunisation) kit will be ensured at the vaccinationsession sites.

Necessary training will also be imparted to thevaccinators.

The list of all the beneficiaries named forinoculation on January 16 will have to be displayed at thevaccination session spots two days in advance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research i...

Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse

A Roman Catholic priest who delivered the homily at US Sen Ted Kennedys funeral in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child sexual abuse.The Rev. Mark Hession was released on USD 2,500 bail Monday after his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Co...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Business briefs

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikas Poddar as its Chief Financial Officer....on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of audit and risk management committee,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021