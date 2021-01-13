Left Menu
Development News Edition

CoinSwitch Kuber raises USD 15 mn in funding from Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:37 IST
CoinSwitch Kuber raises USD 15 mn in funding from Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, others
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

CoinSwitch Kuber, a cryptocurrency investment platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 15 million (Rs 109 crore) in funding, led by Ribbit Capital and San-Francisco based crypto focused investment firm Paradigm. The series A round also saw participation from existing investor, Sequoia Capital India and CRED founder Kunal Shah, a statement said.

The company will use the funds to enhance product, security, compliance and tech capabilities, and build a brand with a view to be the leading cryptocurrency investment platform for Indian users, it added.

Cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin and Ethereum) are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges. The company launched its India-exclusive crypto platform, CoinSwitch Kuber in June last year to simplify crypto investments for Indian retail investors. Within six months of launch, the platform has garnered over one million users and the company aims to have 10 million users on the platform in the next one year, the statement said.

''We aim to double down on the Indian market, and are targeting a ten times growth in our user base by the end of the year. To this end, we will invest in product and technology and also run a slew of awareness initiatives to educate investors about the potential of crypto as an emerging asset class,'' Ashish Singhal, CEO and co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaouis r...

Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses: Official

The African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa, a continental official said Tuesday.Nicaise Ndembi, senior science adviser for the Africa Centres for Disease Control an...

Srinagar records minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, lowest in 8 years

The Kashmir Valley reeled under severe cold, with Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recording its lowest minimum temperature in eight years, the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.Srinagar recorded a ...

FOREX-Dollar bounce fades as U.S. yields slip

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as a retreat in U.S. yields sapped momentum from its recent rebound and investors cautiously resumed bets that it can resume sliding. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021