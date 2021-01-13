Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter

The airline on Dec. 3 forecast domestic capacity would reach 68% of pre-pandemic levels in December and nearly 80% in the March quarter before a pre-Christmas outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney that spread to Melbourne prompted other states to shut their borders. "This latest outbreak has probably set us back three months," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:25 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Qantas Airways Ltd expects to run at 60% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80%, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday. The airline on Dec. 3 forecast domestic capacity would reach 68% of pre-pandemic levels in December and nearly 80% in the March quarter before a pre-Christmas outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney that spread to Melbourne prompted other states to shut their borders.

"This latest outbreak has probably set us back three months," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. "In the three months to end-March, our forecast now is for the third quarter for the financial year ... we will be at 60% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels." The Australian flagship carrier now expected to run at 80% of pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity in the three months to end-June, Joyce added.

Qantas expects to post a substantial bottom-line loss for the financial year ending June 30. However, it said in December it would be net free cash flow positive, excluding redundancy payments, in the second half, assuming state borders were open. On Wednesday, Joyce stuck by that forecast, adding that "a lot depends on things like when international (travel) opens up."

The airline has grounded its international fleet until at least July because of Australia's strict pandemic-related border controls, which have led it to report far fewer cases and deaths than most developed countries. Qantas last week opened up sales for tickets to destinations such as the United States and United Kingdom starting in July, though the Australian government said the opening of borders remained its decision.

"It could be a bit later, it could be around (July)," Joyce said of plans to restart international flights. "We have the flexibility to manage that schedule depending on what the decision is going to be." Australia will start vaccinating its population in February and expects to finish by October.

Qantas has said it will require passengers to be vaccinated to board its international flights, a move World Travel and Tourism Council Chief Executive Gloria Guevara on Monday described as akin to discrimination. Joyce said he expected a lot of governments would mandate vaccinations for incoming travellers, "particularly Australia, with the low level of cases we have here", adding that such a requirement would also boost confidence in the safety of air travel.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...

Chuck Norris denies being at Capitol attack after lookalike's image goes viral

Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week. The 80-year-old actors name was trending through Tuesday after a picture was uploaded to Twitter, showing a Donald Trump suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021