Discount supermarket Lidl GB says Christmas sales jumped 17.9%

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said sales had increased by 17.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by customers buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals.

Lidl said its performance meant it was the fastest growing retailer versus the big 4 supermarkets of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, and other competitors.

