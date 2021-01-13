DP World donates 5,000 PPE kits, 33,000 masks to Mumbai Police

Global logistics services provider DP World has donated 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and 33,000 W95 masks to Mumbai Police as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The PPE kits, which were distributed by DP World's Managing Director and Chief Executive for Subcontinent, Rizwan Soomar, include body suit, face mask, face shield, head cap, gloves, shoe cover and waste carry bag, the company said in a release. The gesture is a part of the several initiatives including contributing PPE kits and medical equipment, among others, taken by the company to honour frontline warriors across India, it said, adding it has also recently donated 34 new portable medical ventilators to various hospitals across the country. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the frontline warriors have been relentlessly going beyond their call of duty throughout the lockdown and bravely risking their lives to protect others, it said. “DP World honours all frontline heroes across the world who have been fighting the dangerous coronavirus to keep others safe. We are committed to constantly find ways to support our communities to stay safe and importantly assist our frontline warriors in carrying out their duties safely,' said Soomar. Throughout the pandemic, DP World's facilities have been operational 24x7 with its employees ensuring constant flow of critical and essential goods like vaccines, medicines, raw materials for face masks /sanitizers, rice, wheat, pulses, fruits, and other cargo, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)