Left Menu
Development News Edition

CESC Q1 net profit up 25pc to Rs 328cr

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:37 IST
CESC Q1 net profit up 25pc to Rs 328cr

Power utility CESC Ltd onWednesday reported a 25-per cent on-year rise in consolidatednet profit to Rs 328 crore for the December quarter.

The company's bottomline stood at Rs 263 crore in thecorresponding period a year ago, it said in a regulatoryfiling.

Revenue from operations rose during the quarter to Rs2,539 crore against Rs 2,344 crore in the October-Decemberquarter in 2019-20.

The Kolkata-based power utility's fuel and interestcosts lowered during the repoting period, while the cost forelectricity increased.

CESC's standalone profit was marginally higher at Rs182 crore in the quarter to December.

The company's board has announced Rs 45 per share asinterim dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. urges respect for LGBT+ Ugandans ahead of polls

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United Nations has called for LGBT Ugandans to be treated with respect and dignity, following homophobic remarks by some politicians, including the president, ahead of Thursday...

Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color, part of racial justice effort

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it was putting 60 million into a fresh round of projects aimed at challenging systemic racism, including its first foray into venture capital funding to back entrepreneurs of color.Apple said it would invest 10 m...

Olympics-Team GB confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Wednesday he was confident the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead this year even if they would be a different Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We are hugely confident of the Games going ahead in the...

Two districts of Karnataka receive over two lakh doses of Covishield

Two districts ofKarnataka on Wednesday received 2.52 lakh doses of COVID-19vaccine, Covishield, as Health Minister K Sudhakar said thestate would soon also get 20,000 doses of Bharat BiotechsCovaxin.According to the minister, the only diffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021