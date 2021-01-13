CESC Q1 net profit up 25pc to Rs 328cr

Power utility CESC Ltd onWednesday reported a 25-per cent on-year rise in consolidatednet profit to Rs 328 crore for the December quarter.

The company's bottomline stood at Rs 263 crore in thecorresponding period a year ago, it said in a regulatoryfiling.

Revenue from operations rose during the quarter to Rs2,539 crore against Rs 2,344 crore in the October-Decemberquarter in 2019-20.

The Kolkata-based power utility's fuel and interestcosts lowered during the repoting period, while the cost forelectricity increased.

CESC's standalone profit was marginally higher at Rs182 crore in the quarter to December.

The company's board has announced Rs 45 per share asinterim dividend.

