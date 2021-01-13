Uttarakhand receives its 1st vaccine consignment

Uttarakhand on Wednesday received its first consignment of coronavirus vaccine as doses of Covishield arrived at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun.

A SpiceJet flight containing 10 boxes of Covishield vaccine arrived at the airport from Mumbai around 3 pm, airport director DK Gautam said. As many as 1,13,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, are to be administered to healthcare workers in Uttarakhand in the first phase of the inoculation exercise beginning on January 16.

The vaccine consignment was received at the airport by NHM assistant director GS Martolia.

