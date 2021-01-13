3 flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines land at Delhi airport
An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra.
''An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyderabad arrived at around 10.30 am with three boxes for Delhi,'' the spokesperson noted.
A SpiceJet flight from Pune arrived at 10.40 am with 12 boxes for Bareilly, 13 boxes for Meerut and nine boxes for Agra.
India started movement of vaccines on Tuesday. The vaccination drive across the country will begin on Saturday.
The Delhi airport's spokesperson said an IndiGo flight is scheduled to come to Delhi from Mumbai with three boxes of vaccines in transit to Dimapur and a Vistara flight from Hyderabad with three boxes in transit to Lucknow will arrive on Thursday.
