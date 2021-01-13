95 per cent of Covishield doses delivered across country

As much as 95 per cent of 1.1 croreCovishield vaccine doses purchased by the Indian governmenthave been been delivered across the country a day aftertransportation of the vaccine began, sources said onWednesday.

The first consignment of the Covishield vaccineagainst coronavirus from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable rolledout of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing facility inPune on Tuesday morning.

Planes ferried vaccine consignments to 13 cities fromPune on the same day.

''So far 95 per cent of the doses of the total purchaseorder (of 1.1 crore doses) have been delivered. Remaining overone lakh doses will be delivered shortly,'' saidsourcesinvolved in the transportation arrangements.

On Wednesday, vaccine consignments were flown to Agra,Meerut,Bareily, Puducherry, Port Blair and Leh, said SandipBhosale, MD of S B Logistics which is handling the delivery ofvaccine consignments by air.

India's inoculation drive against coronavirus is setto begin from January 16.

