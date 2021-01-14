Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy to grow less strongly than expected in 2021 - Altmaier

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:33 IST
German economy to grow less strongly than expected in 2021 - Altmaier
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@peteraltmaier)

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday the economy was likely to grow less strongly this year than previously forecast as the current situation in the COVID-19 pandemic was much worse than anybody had expected.

The government's latest estimate from October sees Europe's largest economy growing by 4.4% in 2021. Berlin will update its forecast later this month.

Gross domestic product data released earlier on Thursday showed the economy shrank by 5.0% in 2020, less than expected and a smaller contraction than during the global financial crisis as unprecedented government rescue and stimulus measures helped lessen the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch government weighs possible resignation even as it battles surging pandemic

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ruttes Cabinet is considering collectively resigning over a report that blamed the government for mismanagement of childcare subsidies that drove thousands of families to financial ruin. A parliamentary inquiry las...

UP court to hear AAP leader Somnath Bharti's bail plea on Friday   

The bail plea of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti could not be heard on Thursday due to a strike by lawyers here. The hearing in a special MP-MLA court here will now take place on Friday. Bharti was arrested for al...

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 525,723, death toll reaches 7,849

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 14 ANIXinhua Bangladesh recorded 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 525,723 with 7,849 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021