Sikkim bans entry of poultry products from other states for 1 month

Sikkim bans entry of poultry products from other states for 1 monthPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:54 IST
The Sikkim government onThursday banned the import of all poultry products from otherstates for a month in the wake of the outbreak of avianinfluenza in various places across the country.
A notification on the ban was issued by the AnimalHusbandry and Veterinary Services Department Secretary, S DSubba.
''In the wake of report of avian influenza outbreak inseveral states and to prevent possible ingress of avianinfluenza disease in the state, the Government of Sikkimhereby imposes ban on entry of poultry and poultry productsfrom outside the state with immediate effect for a period ofone month from the date of issue of notification,'' thenotification said.
It may be mentioned that the outbreak of avianinfluenza has been reported from ten states, includingRajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.
