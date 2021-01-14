Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields jump on political chaos in Rome

11 on Wednesday at 5.2 bps, German 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for the region, fell another 3 bps to -0.55% on Thursday, their lowest in a week.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:16 IST
Italian bond yields jump on political chaos in Rome

The gap between Italian and German government bond yields was at its widest level in over a month on Thursday amid worries over the political ructions in Rome as the country grapples with an economic slowdown. Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his small party out of government on Wednesday, stripping the ruling coalition of its parliamentary majority and triggering political chaos while the nation battles a resurgent COVID-19.

The Italia Viva party is "untrustworthy", the leader of the centre-left, co-ruling Democratic Party said, indicating he would not want to forge a new alliance with it. A new election would likely be avoided by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, but political uncertainty will remain in the near future, analysts said.

"The Italian political crisis snaps the string of the relentless rally we have had since last spring (in Italian bonds). We could see a bit more widening in the coming weeks if the political uncertainty remains," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "That said, we are not expecting new elections and the ECB's purchase programme will put a lid on any massive moves," he added.

Italian government bond yields were last up between 4 and 6 basis points across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year bond yields up 6 bps to 0.62%. The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields rose to as high as 118.4 bps, their highest in seven weeks and was last at 116.4 bps.

Italy also sold 9.25 billion euros in a bond auction on Thursday, potentially putting further upward pressure on yields. Yields tend to rise during large bond sales as investors sell outstanding debt to make space for the new supply. The recent rise in Italian bond yields pushed up Italy's borrowing costs at the auction, which has cost the country 7.6 million euros according to Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

After recording their biggest drop since Sept. 11 on Wednesday at 5.2 bps, German 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for the region, fell another 3 bps to -0.55% on Thursday, their lowest in a week. The moves on German Bunds run counter to other major government bonds around the world, where yields have been pushed up by the promise of a big stimulus package from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were unchanged at 1.09% , pushing the gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields higher to 165 basis points. Elsewhere, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane faced pushback from fellow policymakers at the ECB's latest meeting, as he wanted to let banks borrow even more at negative rates from the ECB, the bank's December meeting minutes showed.

While policymakers often disagree about policy moves, differences are usually resolved before the meeting, so the chief economist's proposal is rarely changed. Rate setters were also at odds about the size of the additional emergency bond purchases the bank announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...

47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said Phase nine of this mission is ...

Health workers first in line as Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

Turkey began administering COVID-19 shots developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it vaccinated more than 260,000 people as part of a nationwide programme against the virus. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021