Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poshmark valued at over $7 bln in blockbuster Nasdaq debut

Shares of Poshmark Inc soared more than 130% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the online fashion marketplace at $7.15 billion, highlighting investor optimism for online shopping that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares opened at $97.5 on the Nasdaq, well above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $42 apiece.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:29 IST
Poshmark valued at over $7 bln in blockbuster Nasdaq debut

Shares of Poshmark Inc soared more than 130% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the online fashion marketplace at $7.15 billion, highlighting investor optimism for online shopping that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares opened at $97.5 on the Nasdaq, well above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $42 apiece. The company raised $277.2 million in its IPO on Wednesday. Poshmark, whose board members include the likes of tennis legend Serena Williams, has debuted in a week that could be the biggest for new listings in more than five years, as companies seek to make the most of the strongest IPO market in two decades.

Poshmark's investors include Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe, investment firm SV Angel and venture capital firm GGV Capital, which was also an early backer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Founded in 2011 by four entrepreneurs, including Chief Executive Officer Manish Chandra, Poshmark reported a net income of $20.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a net loss of $33.9 million in the same period in 2019.

The company is an online marketplace for individuals to sell clothes and accessories ranging from pre-owned T-shirts to high-end boutique dresses and private labels, allowing shoppers to bid on the merchandise. Poshmark, which has 70 million registered users across the United States and Canada, has attributed its turnaround to increased demand for goods sold on its platform and a fall in marketing spend during the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Barclays are the lead underwriters for Poshmark's offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...

47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said Phase nine of this mission is ...

Health workers first in line as Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

Turkey began administering COVID-19 shots developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it vaccinated more than 260,000 people as part of a nationwide programme against the virus. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021