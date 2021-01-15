Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks fall as consumer, liquor firms retreat

China shares fell on Friday, on track to snap four consecutive weekly gains, as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on market sentiment. ** The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:15 IST
China stocks fall as consumer, liquor firms retreat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares fell on Friday, on track to snap four consecutive weekly gains, as consumer and liquor stocks retreated on worries over lofty valuations, while Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on market sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 1% to 5,418.13 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,546.96. ** For the week, CSI300 lost 1.4% and SSEC slipped 0.6%.

** Leading the fall on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index slumped 3.7% and the CSI liquor index dropped 5.6%. ** China Fortune Securities said in a report that market participants would need time and earnings from some leading firms to digest their lofty valuations, noting that the overall price-to-earnings ratio of liquor makers had doubled to 66 from the end of 2010.

** The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms. ** Bucking the broad weakness, China's banking shares staged a strong rally on Friday, as more banks forecast upbeat earnings for 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

** Net profits of China's listed banks are expected to grow by 43.8% y/y in the fourth quarter of 2020, helping net profit for the full year return to positive growth, investment bank CICC said in a report, adding a substantial earnings improvement would be a catalyst for a rally in banking shares. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,496.98, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 11,287.27.

** Shares of Xiaomi Corp fell as much as 11.2% after the smartphone maker was included in Trump's Chinese military blacklist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pre-book Galaxy S21 series and get free Galaxy Smart Tag, cashback up to Rs 10,000

The Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-booking in India via Samsungs Exclusive Stores and retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.The base model i.e. the Galaxy S21 8GB128GB has four shades- Phantom Violet, White, Pink...

Samsung launches new flagship Galaxy S smartphone early, targets remote workers, gamers

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday unveiled the first Galaxy S smartphone with a stylus for on-screen work called the S Pen, more than a month ahead of its usual annual release schedule for models of its flagship compact phone. Analysts...

More than 100 individuals arrested for Capitol Hill riots, says FBI

US security agencies have arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last weeks siege of the Capitol and are monitoring an extensive amount of concerning online chatter ahead of President-elect Joe Bidens inaugurati...

Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça

Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.Ral Garca scored two first-half goals to put Athletic in Sundays final in Seville against the Catalan c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021