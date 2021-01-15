CSS Corp Wins Gold at the 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Recognized as the Most Resilient Company of the YearBangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire IndiaCSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company today announced that it has been named as a gold winner in the 'Most Resilient Company of the Year 2020' category in the 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards.

Right at the onset of the pandemic, CSS Corp's proprietary and award-winning resilience framework enabled seamless roll-out of a 100% productive Work-From-Home (WFH) model across its 18 global delivery locations. Being among the early movers in the industry to follow a WFH model from March, the company embraced the new normal with resilience, agility, and determination, thus rendering utmost support and efficient service with zero-disruption to its clients.

The three-phased resilience framework of prepare, stabilize, and thrive created a cohesive and structured blueprint for the organization which enforced guidelines, ensured employees with adequate support and resources, as well as assured clients with timely support, communication, and engagement. CSS Corp was among the few companies in the industry to roll out annual compensation hikes, as scheduled in April 2020.

The company also implemented their five-pronged strategy called the CHEER framework, which stands for- Communication with Employees, Highlighting Accomplishments, Energizing teams, Engagement with Employees, Recognition of achievements for employee well-being. It spreads positivity and recognizes employees for their consistent efforts during these unprecedented times.

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, "When the world was facing an unforeseen pandemic, we made sure to create a consistent and vibrant culture across the organization that encourages and comforts our employees and provides seamless and constant communication. We are proud to be recipients of this award as it reflects how CSS Corp ensured zero impact to its clients and employees through tremendous resilience. A lot of credit is due to our 8,000+ employees across the globe who showed immense passion and unstinting commitment during this phase to keep our flag flying high.""Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards and – with a continuing global pandemic – was also a year like no other in the program's 10-year history. Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and the judges were impressed with the year's winners' agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive, their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times.

About CSS CorpCSS Corp is a new-age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 8,000+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.comSocial Media Handles: Twitter Handle - @CSSCorpTwitter page - https://twitter.com/CSSCorpFacebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CSSCorporation/LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/css-corp/About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com PWRPWR

