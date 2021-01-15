Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Atlantic completes $230 mln sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:53 IST
Virgin Atlantic completes $230 mln sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it had completed the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet.

The deal with Griffin Global Asset Management to raise just over $230 million from the two planes will enable it to repay a loan taken on as part of its rescue deal last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery - PBOC vice gov

Chinas monetary policy will provide the support needed for its continued economic recovery in 2021, a vice governor at the Peoples Bank of China PBOC said on Friday.Backed by tough coronavirus containment measures and emergency relief for b...

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken for scans after groin injury in Brisbane

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with a groin issue.Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropp...

Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet on Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Ruttes government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labe...

Bridgestone India launches new tyre for commercial vehicle segment

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.The latest offering is specifically for the general ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021