Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans. The $900 billion stimulus package passed in December and the incoming Biden administration's plan to inject $1.9 trillion to support households and small businesses has boosted confidence that banks will be able to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic without widespread losses.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:44 IST
Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.

The $900 billion stimulus package passed in December and the incoming Biden administration's plan to inject $1.9 trillion to support households and small businesses has boosted confidence that banks will be able to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic without widespread losses. Citi, which named Jane Fraser as chief executive, the first woman CEO for a Wall Street bank, released $1.5 billion from its loan loss reserves, to which it had added more than $10 billion earlier this year.

Overall, the New York-based bank reported profit of $4.63 billion, or $2.08 a share, down from $5 billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat said the bank intended to resume buybacks in the first quarter on 2021.

Citi's peer JPMorgan Chase & Co, the first of the major banks to report earnings this season, reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit earlier in the day, as it too released some of the reserves it had built up against loan losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA

A total of 6.3 crore domestic passengers travelled by air last year, 56.29 per cent lower than 2019, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt on the Indian aviation sector as ...

Britain must prove to be successful for any EU return, says ex-PM Blair

Britain will have to prove itself to be a successful nation after Brexit if it ever wants to return to the European Union, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday, calling for strong leadership to make the countrys voice heard. A vo...

Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after Englands record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who too...

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021