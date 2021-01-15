Left Menu
BYPL to hold online Lok Adalat for settling power theft cases in Delhi

On the day of the Lok Adalat, they will have to reach the BYPL circle office at the allocated time, either in person or through their advocate or representative, said the BYPL spokesperson All the cases will be taken-up at the virtual courts, where all the participants, including the judges and the court officials, will join virtually through video conference, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:57 IST
Power discom BYPL in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) will hold a first-of-its-kind ''hybrid'' Lok Adalat on Sunday to settle electricity theft cases, a company spokesperson said.

The hybrid Lok Adalat will be a unique blend of online and offline participation to ensure safety of consumers and officials, and seamless connectivity and faster resolution of cases, he said. Cases of power theft and metre tampering will be settled amicably and on-the-spot at the Lok Adalat. The highest number of such cases are from Daryaganj, followed by Yamuna Vihar, Paharganj, Chandani Chowk and the Nand Nagri divisions, the official said, adding that the BYPL has issued 11,000 notices to the concerned consumers.

The consumers may register themselves at the local BYPL customer care centre after which they will be allocated a specific time-slot. On the day of the Lok Adalat, they will have to reach the BYPL circle office at the allocated time, either in person or through their advocate or representative, said the BYPL spokesperson All the cases will be taken-up at the virtual courts, where all the participants, including the judges and the court officials, will join virtually through video conference, he added.

